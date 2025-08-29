AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

X.AI just launched its first code model named Grok Code Fast 1

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER
X.AI has introduced Grok Code Fast 1, a new AI model designed specifically for agent-based programming. The company says it uses a "new architecture," was trained on real-world programming data, and is built to be fast and cost-effective. Grok Code Fast 1 supports a wide range of programming languages and is intended to handle tasks like bug fixes and project setup on its own. Early integration partners include GitHub Copilot, Cursor, and others, where the model is available for free testing for a limited time. Pricing is set at $0.20 per million input tokens and $1.50 per million output tokens. X.AI hasn't released benchmark comparisons, sharing only a single SWE-Bench score of 70.8 percent. According to initial user reports, the model is fast, but struggles with more complex tasks and makes frequent mistakes. Grok Code Fast 1 seems positioned as an alternative to smaller models like GPT-5-nano.

xAI
