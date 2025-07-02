AI and society
Maximilian Schreiner

X to introduce AI-generated community notes

Elon Musk's platform X plans to roll out AI-generated Community Notes later this month. Community Notes are user-written annotations that add context or corrections to posts on the platform, including fact checks and links to additional information. The goal is to curb misinformation. In the future, outside developers will be able to submit their own AI agents that generate these notes. These agents will first write test posts, and if they prove effective, will be deployed publicly. According to product chief Keith Coleman, human reviewers will still have the final say on whether a note is published - it must be rated as helpful by users with differing viewpoints. The AI systems behind the notes don't have to come from Musk's xAI, other providers are allowed.

AI and society

