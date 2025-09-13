AI research
Maximilian Schreiner

xAI cuts 500 jobs as it shifts from generalist to specialist AI tutors

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

Elon Musk's AI company xAI has laid off about 500 employees, including a third of its data annotation team. These workers had been training the company's chatbot Grok by sorting and explaining raw data. According to internal emails seen by Business Insider, xAI is eliminating most roles for so-called generalist tutors and plans to hire more specialists instead. Employees will continue to be paid through the end of their contracts, or no later than November 30, but lost access to company systems immediately. Just before the cuts, staff were required to take skills tests that were supposed to determine their future roles. On X, the company said it plans to expand its team of expert tutors in fields like science, medicine, and finance "tenfold." The idea is to give Grok deeper domain knowledge, a move similar to practices at other AI firms, which often outsource this work to external contractors. As a result, low-cost mass data annotation work is beginning to lose its role, gradually being replaced by the very AI systems it helped build.

Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Bloomberg
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice
Update

X collects user data without consent for Grok AI training - how to opt out

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

xAI cuts 500 jobs as it shifts from generalist to specialist AI tutors

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Anthropic confirms technical bugs after weeks of complaints about declining Claude code quality

AI and society

Anthropic settles landmark AI copyright lawsuit for at least $1.5 billion

AI in practice

Microsoft presents its first large AI models and signals greater independence from OpenAI

Google News