xAI snaps up Mississippi warehouse for third massive data center as Musk eyes two gigawatts of AI power

Elon Musk's xAI keeps growing its data center footprint. According to Musk and The Information, the AI company has snapped up a warehouse in Southaven, Mississippi, where it plans to build a third massive data center. Construction is set to begin in 2026. The new facility sits right next to xAI's existing Colossus 2 data center in Memphis. Musk says the expansion will push xAI's total computing power to nearly two gigawatts.

The new data center goes by "Macrohardrr," a not-so-subtle dig at Microsoft. The name reflects Musk's ambition to build xAI into an AI software company that can go toe-to-toe with Microsoft. Back in early December, Musk teased the move on X, posting "MACROHARDER coming soon" in response to a satellite image showing the word "Macrohard" painted on the roof of Colossus 2.

