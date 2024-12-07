xAI's new Aurora model creates ultra-realistic AI images with Grok 2

xAI seems to be rolling out Aurora, a new image generation model for Grok 2. Early user reports suggest Aurora creates highly realistic images of real people, with some users sharing AI-generated photos of Sam Altman and Elon Musk that look remarkably close to actual photographs. It's not yet clear whether Aurora is built on a modified version of the existing Flux model or an entirely new image generation system from xAI. What is clear is that xAI continues to push forward with increasingly realistic AI image generation capabilities, despite lingering concerns about the potential misuse of the technology to create misleading content.
