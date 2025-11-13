AI in practice
You can now casually infringe on copyright with Google’s NotebookLM, too

You can now casually infringe on copyright with Google’s NotebookLM, too
Google's NotebookLM now lets you create video summaries using any text prompt you want, instead of forcing you to choose from a list of preset styles.

That means you can generate videos in the style of pretty much anything—copyrighted or not. For example, I asked it to make a video in the style of "The Simpsons," exploring whether Bart Simpson would care about AI copyright issues. With just a single, simple prompt, the system delivered exactly what I asked for.

Copyright: Walt Disney or NotebookLM, or me (not likely)

What really stands out: NotebookLM slaps its own copyright notice in the corner of the video, even when the entire scene is nothing but "The Simpsons" content.

NotebookLM-generated "Simpsons" knockoffs—complete with copyright confusion. | Image: Copyright: Walt Disney or NotebookLM, or me (not likely)
NotebookLM's logo appears in the generated scene, even when the content is clearly modeled after "The Simpsons." | Image: Copyright: Walt Disney or NotebookLM, or me (not likely)

If Google sticks to the usual generative AI script, expect a few half-hearted guardrails, maybe a licensing deal or two if things get awkward, or just a wait-and-see approach until the lawsuits drop. And if anyone is likely to show up with a team of lawyers, it's Disney, especially when it comes to protecting its crown jewels from AI companies.

