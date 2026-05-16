YouTube opens its deepfake face-swap detection tool to all adult creators

YouTube is making its AI face-swap detection tool available to all creators 18 and older. The company announced the expansion on its community platform. Previously, Likeness Detection was only a pilot for YouTube Partner Program members.

The tool flags videos where someone else uses a creator's AI-replicated face without permission. It identifies deepfaked likenesses, lets creators file removal requests directly in YouTube Studio under the platform's Privacy Guidelines, and aims to prevent viewers from being misled by fakes.

Setup is done through YouTube Studio on desktop under "Content detection," then "Likeness." Creators agree to the detection technology and complete a one-time verification. YouTube details the process in a Help Center article.

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The system runs continuously in the background, even for small channels, Google says. The rollout happens gradually over the next few weeks.