YouTube will try to automatically flag AI videos starting this month

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YouTube is overhauling its AI labeling system for videos. The company says recommendations and monetization won't be affected.

Starting now, labels for photorealistic or heavily AI-altered content will show up in more visible spots: right below the player for long videos and as an overlay on Shorts. Starting May 2026, YouTube will also roll out automatic detection of AI-generated content. If creators don't disclose their use of AI but the system picks up heavy use of photorealistic AI, a label gets applied automatically.

Creators can appeal, but some labels are permanent

Creators who think their content was wrongly flagged can update the disclosure in YouTube Studio. But labels are permanent for content made with YouTube's own AI tools like Veo or Dream Screen, and for content with C2PA metadata confirming full AI generation. So it seems like YouTube can enforce labels on its own tools, but for third-party AI content, it still depends on creators being honest or its detection system catching it.

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YouTube says the labels won't affect a video's recommendations or monetization. The platform has been labeling AI content based on creator self-reporting since 2024. The company is also opening up its deepfake detection tool, "Likeness Detection," to all creators aged 18 and older.

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Google is responding to a growing problem. Late last year, an investigation showed that YouTube is already drowning in low-quality AI content, some of it with political overtones. The flood of AI slop is hitting other platforms too. LinkedIn, for example, is trying to crack down harder on generated text.