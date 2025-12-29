Zara uses AI to dress models virtually instead of booking new photo shoots

Zara is using artificial intelligence to digitally edit photos of models. The Spanish fashion giant reaches out to models and asks for permission to reuse existing images, reports City AM from London. Using AI, the company then dresses the models in new clothes and places them in different settings, eliminating the need for new photo shoots. Two models told City AM they receive the same payment as they would for an actual shoot. But everyone else who would normally be involved in a photo shoot, from makeup artists to photographers and stylists, likely gets nothing.

Zara says AI will supplement traditional photo shoots, not replace them. The shift comes during a rough patch for the retailer, with UK sales hitting their lowest point in six months this past November. Competitors H&M and Zalando announced similar plans over the summer, creating AI-based "digital twins" of models.

Ad DEC_D_Incontent-1