Zhipu AI launches ZCode to challenge Claude Code and OpenAI Codex at a fraction of the cost

Z.ai is already competing with Western models on price with GLM-5.2, and now it's pushing into software development. ZCode is built around GLM-5.2 and works much like Claude Code or OpenAI's Codex. A dedicated agent handles tasks, file access, terminal output, browser context, and Git changes in a single workflow. Users can write, debug, test, and review code using natural language. According to Z.ai, the 1M-token context window allows even multi-step programming tasks without losing context.

Z.ai gives new customers a free five-day trial with up to 5 million tokens per day. Subscribers get about 1.5 times more quota through July 2026. The ZCode agent can also be controlled remotely via Feishu, WeChat, or a smartphone.

GLM-5.2 shipped in June 2026 under an MIT license. It has quickly built a following among developers who see it as competitive with pricier Western models like Claude Opus at a fraction of the cost. A hands-on comparison by Snowflake across 103 tasks shows GLM-5.2 and Opus 4.7 nearly tied after three attempts.

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