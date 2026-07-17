Zuckerberg's plan to sell excess AI compute could finds its first big customer in Anthropic

Meta is reportedly in talks with Anthropic to rent out compute capacity from its data centers. The deal could be worth up to $10 billion over two years, according to the New York Times. Anthropic pitched the arrangement in June. Meta is still reviewing it, and either side could walk away. For Meta, this would open a new revenue stream. CEO Mark Zuckerberg had already told investors he could sell excess capacity if the company's own AI demand didn't keep pace.

Meta plans to spend up to $145 billion this year, mostly on AI. The company is also building out new revenue sources with paid AI subscriptions like "Meta One" and even investing in space-based solar power for its data centers. Anthropic needs the extra capacity because demand for Claude Code has surged. The company already signed a $45 billion deal with SpaceXAI. Long term, though, Anthropic wants to build its own data centers and has hired former Google executives to lead that effort.

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