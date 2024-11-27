AI startup /dev/agents raises $56M to build agent operating system

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.

AI startup /dev/agents has secured $56 million in funding to create an operating system for AI agents. The company aims to enable computers to collaborate like humans do, which requires developing new user interfaces, updated privacy protection models, and a simplified developer platform, the company says. The founding team brings together several experienced tech leaders: David Singleton joins as former CTO at Stripe. Ficus Kirkpatrick led AR/VR at Facebook after spending 11 years at Google. Hugo Barra previously held key positions at Google, Meta, Dropbox, and Figma. Nicholas Jitkoff worked on operating system design at Google, Meta, Dropbox, and Figma. Björn Bringert managed Google Search on Android for a decade.