AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

AI startup /dev/agents raises $56M to build agent operating system

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

AI startup /dev/agents has secured $56 million in funding to create an operating system for AI agents. The company aims to enable computers to collaborate like humans do, which requires developing new user interfaces, updated privacy protection models, and a simplified developer platform, the company says. The founding team brings together several experienced tech leaders: David Singleton joins as former CTO at Stripe. Ficus Kirkpatrick led AR/VR at Facebook after spending 11 years at Google. Hugo Barra previously held key positions at Google, Meta, Dropbox, and Figma. Nicholas Jitkoff worked on operating system design at Google, Meta, Dropbox, and Figma. Björn Bringert managed Google Search on Android for a decade.

Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Website LinkedIn
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Older Echo devices, latency and AI bugs are slowing down Amazon's AI ambitions for Alexa

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
VR racer EXOCars is holding a tournament and you can win a Quest 3S as a prize Quest 3 Hands-on: Last Stand is an innovative mixed reality PVP shooter This is what Valve's rumored new VR controllers could look like MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Copilot Actions lets users automate routine tasks in Microsoft 365 through simple text prompts

AI research

New AI web navigation system uses world models to predict outcomes and boost success rates

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

AI startup /dev/agents raises $56M to build agent operating system

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society

US court ruling backs schools' right to penalize students for AI cheating

AI research

Study reveals AI models have hidden capabilities they can't access through normal prompts

AI research

Scaling laws for precision: AI researcher sees "perfect storm" for the end of scale

Google News