AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

AI to flag suspicious behavior on New York City subways

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

New York City's Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) plans to use AI to automatically detect suspicious activity on subway platforms and alert police. According to MTA head of security Michael Kemper, the goal is "predictive prevention." The software analyzes live feeds from surveillance cameras, but will not use facial recognition, MTA spokesperson Aaron Donovan said. The move comes after a series of attacks on the subway. Civil liberties groups, including the NYCLU, have criticized the plan as excessive. NYCLU policy counsel Justin Harrison warned that AI systems are prone to mistakes and could worsen existing inequalities. The MTA has now installed surveillance cameras on every subway platform and inside every train car, with about 40 percent of them monitored in real time.

Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Gothamist
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

AI system "Deep-TEMPEST" eavesdrops on HDMI signals to reconstruct screen content

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Wanderer: Fragments of Fate tops PSVR 2 charts despite rocky launch Pimax: New Play software beta, 3D print files for VR headsets, and Dream Air event teaser Flat2VR Studios founders expand into publishing original VR games MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

Montreal's AI system aims to prevent subway suicides by analyzing passenger behavior

AI and society

AI becomes the new traffic police, catching hundreds of UK drivers in the act

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

AI to flag suspicious behavior on New York City subways

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society

Researchers used AI to manipulate Reddit users, scrapped study after backlash

AI research

OpenAI's o3 is less AGI than originally measured

AI research

So-called reasoning models are more efficient but not more capable than regular LLMs, study finds

Google News