Jonathan Kemper

Amazon's latest AI feature turns your hobbies into hyper-specific shopping suggestions

Amazon
Amazon's latest AI feature turns your hobbies into hyper-specific shopping suggestions
Jonathan writes for THE DECODER about how AI tools can make our work and creative lives better.
Amazon has launched "Interests," a new AI-powered service that helps users discover products based on their hobbies and preferences. The system works by translating natural language descriptions into specific search parameters.

Users can type natural phrases like "brewing tools for coffee lovers" or "wooden or metal puzzles," and the AI filters Amazon's catalog to find matching items. The feature lives in the "Me" tab of the Amazon Shopping app, where users can create multiple interest profiles and fine-tune them with details about preferred materials, colors, or price ranges - for instance, searching for "romantic and playful home decor under 100 dollars."

Screenshots of the Amazon app with interest input field and personalized content on the topic
The "Interest" system continuously suggests new relevant products after initial setup. | Image: Amazon

Expanding AI development efforts

The launch of "Interests" represents one of many AI projects at Amazon. As Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced, the company currently has about 1,000 AI applications in development. Among these is "Health AI," a specialized chatbot designed to provide medical information and treatment suggestions.

These AI capabilities are slated to become part of Alexa+, the next generation of Amazon's digital assistant. Amazon e-commerce manager Andrew Bell explains that Alexa+ will be able to tap into various specialized AI systems like Health AI or the shopping assistant Rufus, depending on what users need.

For now, "Interests" is available to a limited number of US customers through the Amazon Shopping app and mobile website, with plans to expand access across the US in coming months. The feature might be powered by a scaled-down version of Amazon's recently launched Nova series Reasoning model, though the company hasn't confirmed the specific technology behind it.

