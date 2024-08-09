AI in practice
Kim M. Scheurenbrand

Catch more waves with AI

Kim is a regular contributor to THE DECODER. He focuses on the ethical, economic, and political implications of AI.
Surfline, a company specializing in providing information and services for surfers, is launching Premium+, a new AI-powered membership tier. Surfline offers a wide range of resources, including detailed surf reports, forecasts, webcams, and weather data for surf spots worldwide. The new features include a Wave Timeline that shows whether waves broke or were ridden in a 20-minute window, a Wave Distribution that displays the number of waves by height and whether they were ridden, and an AI-based crowd forecast. Smart Clips makes it easier to find, download, edit, and share footage of ridden waves directly in the app. Premium+ is available in the US for web and iOS users.

