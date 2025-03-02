AI research
China's AI experts get quiet warning to skip US travel amid rising tech tensions

Beijing's concerns reflect deepening tensions in the AI rivalry between China and the United States.

Chinese authorities are advising senior AI entrepreneurs and researchers not to travel to the United States, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the matter. The guidance highlights Beijing’s increasing worries about national security and economic interests tied to AI.

Authorities reportedly fear that Chinese AI experts traveling abroad might inadvertently disclose confidential details about the country's technological advancements. There is also concern that cutting-edge technologies could be transferred to American companies through acquisitions or licensing agreements. Additionally, Beijing is wary that executives could be detained or used as leverage in negotiations between the two countries, or that highly skilled professionals might relocate abroad.

No official travel ban, but explicit guidance

Although there is no formal travel ban in place, authorities in key technology hubs such as Shanghai, Beijing and Zhejiang province are providing clear instructions, according to the WSJ. Executives from AI firms and strategically sensitive industries like robotics should limit travel to the United States or its allies to urgent cases only.

Deepseek founder Liang Wenfeng, for instance, declined an invitation to an AI summit held in Paris in February. Another AI startup founder canceled planned travel to the US after receiving instructions from Beijing.

However, the situation does not appear reciprocal. According to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, global participants remain welcome at China's planned AI summit later this summer.

China and the US have been competing intensely for global leadership in artificial intelligence for years, mirroring aspects of the Cold War-era arms race. Alongside heavy investments in AI, the US has implemented chip export restrictions aimed at limiting China's technological progress. AI is considered crucial in global competition, with Chinese firms such as Alibaba and Deepseek directly rivaling US companies like OpenAI and Google.

