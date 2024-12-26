Chinese ebook reader Boox ditches GPT for state-censored China LLM pushing propaganda

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.

A recent AI model switch at Chinese e-reader company Boox has raised concerns about censorship and propaganda.

Boox recently switched its AI assistant from Microsoft Azure GPT-3 to a language model created by ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, according to findings shared by Reddit user HIVVIH.

Testing shows the new AI assistant heavily censors certain topics. It refuses to criticize China or its allies, including Russia, Syria's Assad regime, and North Korea. The system even blocks references to "Winnie the Pooh" - a term that's banned in China because it's used to mock President Xi Jinping.

When asked about sensitive topics, the assistant either dodges questions or promotes state narratives. For example, when discussing Russia's role in Ukraine, it frames the conflict as a "complex geopolitical situation" triggered by NATO expansion concerns. The system also spreads Chinese state messaging about Tiananmen Square instead of addressing historical facts.

When users tried to bring attention to the censorship on Boox's Reddit forum, their posts were removed. The company hasn't made any official statement about the situation, but users are reporting that the AI assistant is currently unavailable.

No one knows exactly why Boox made the switch. The company might have faced political pressure, been unaware of how heavily censored the Chinese model was, or simply failed to consider how Western users would react to the censorship.

Importing AI means importing its values too

The Boox case raises bigger questions about using AI from other cultures. As OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently warned, when companies bring in foreign language models, they're not just getting new technology - they're importing all the values and viewpoints baked into these systems.

In China, every AI model has to pass a government review to make sure it follows "socialist values" before it can launch. These systems aren't allowed to create any content that goes against official government positions.

We've already seen what this means in practice: Baidu's ERNIE-ViLG image AI won't process any requests about Tiananmen Square, and while Kling's video generator refuses to show Tiananmen Square protests, it has no problem creating videos of a burning White House.

Some countries are already taking steps to address these concerns. Taiwan, for example, is developing its own language model called "Taide" to give companies and government agencies an AI option that's free from Chinese influence.

