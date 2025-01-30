AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Deepseek chatbot fails fact-checking test just like other chatbots

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
Deepseek chatbot fails fact-checking test just like other chatbots
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

A recent Newsguard test found that the Chinese chatbot Deepseek had trouble handling fake news, failing to recognize or actively spreading misinformation in 83 percent of cases.

Ad

It's worth noting that Newsguard tested the Deepseek-V3 language model without internet access, using data only valid through October 2023 (according to the model itself). An internet connection and the reasoning capabilities of the R1 model might have improved its accuracy significantly.

Still, since some users run open-source models like Deepseek locally as knowledge bases, even if they're smaller and potentially even less capable, Newsguard's test serves as a reminder that language models without dedicated access to reliable sources are not reliable information systems.

Test reveals high failure rate in spotting misinformation

For its fact-checking process, Newsguard used its "Misinformation Fingerprints" database, which contains verified false claims about politics, health, business, and world events. The team tested the chatbot with 300 prompts based on 10 false claims circulating online.

Ad
Ad
Screenshot shows 5 chatbot answers to the same question about a Syrian chemist, all spreading similar unconfirmed claims.
Chatbots can uncritically repeat and reinforce false claims. | Image: Newsguard

The results showed Deepseek repeated false claims 30 percent of the time and avoided answering questions 53 percent of the time. Overall, Deepseek's 83 percent failure rate puts it near the bottom of the test group.

For comparison, the top systems, including ChatGPT-4o, Claude, and Gemini 2.0, performed somewhat better with an average error rate of 62 percent, though still showing significant room for improvement.

Bar chart comparing error rates of 11 chatbots, DeepSeek at 83.33%, values between 30% and 93.33%.
While Deepseek fails Newsguard's tests 83 percent of the time, it actively spreads false information only 30 percent of the time - one of the better results in the test. | Image: Newsguard

Deepseek was only able to correctly identify false claims 17 percent of the time, while other chatbots typically scored between 30 and 70 percent. This seems to be a weakness.

Bar chart compares percentage of corrections of 11 chatbots, DeepSeek at 17 %, values between 6.67 % and 70 %.
Only 17 percent of the time was Deepseek able to correct incorrect information, the third-worst performance of any system tested. | Image: Newsguard

However, when it comes to directly spreading misinformation, Deepseek's 30 percent rate is in line with its peers. While giving the correct answer would be preferable, the system's tendency to admit when it doesn't have information (53 percent of the time) is actually better than making up facts, especially for events that occurred after its training cutoff date.

Bar chart shows misinformation rates of 11 chatbots, DeepSeek at 30%, range from 3.33% to 80%
When it comes to spreading false information, Deepseek's 30 percent rate actually puts it among the better performers in the test. | Image: Deepseek

More chatbot tests from December 2024 are available here.

Recommendation
AI in practice

Ex-Googler says company's AI panic is like Google+ fiasco all over again

V3 shows a tendency to echo Beijing's views

Deepseek often volunteered Chinese government positions without prompting, even for questions unrelated to China, Newsguard reports.

In some responses, the chatbot used "we" when expressing Beijing's views. Rather than addressing false claims directly, it would sometimes pivot to repeating official Chinese statements - a form of content control common across Chinese AI models.

Like other AI systems, Deepseek proved vulnerable to suggestive prompts that presented false information as fact. In one case, when asked to write about Russia supposedly producing 25 Oreshnik medium-range missiles monthly (the actual figure is 25 per year, according to Ukrainian intelligence), the chatbot accepted and repeated the incorrect information.

According to Newsguard, this fragility makes the system a convenient tool for spreading disinformation, especially since Deepseek's terms of service place the responsibility for fact-checking on the user.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

The organization, which tracks and evaluates the reliability of news sources, also recently raised concerns about a growing trend: AI-generated fake news sites. Newsguard already found hundreds of these sites operating in 15 different languages, identifiable by common errors and telltale AI writing patterns.

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary

  • In a recent test by Newsguard, the Chinese chatbot Deepseek struggled to identify fake news, with an 83% failure rate in recognizing or even actively spreading misinformation when tested without reasoning capabilities and internet access.

  • Deepseek repeated false claims 30% of the time, placing it in the lower middle range compared to other tested chatbots.

  • The chatbot frequently echoed the Chinese government's stance without prompting and used "we" to align itself with Beijing's views.

Sources
Newsguard
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Anthropic CEO addresses Claude Sonnet rumors and puts Deepseek progress in perspective

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Haptikos hopes to deliver lifelike VR haptics for less than $1,000 This VR room is straight out of my childhood's dreams Mark Zuckerberg says 2025 will be a pivotal year for the metaverse MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

Alibaba's new AI model outperforms DeepSeek-V3

AI and society

Microsoft and OpenAI say they blocked suspicious accounts possibly linked to Deepseek last fall

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Deepseek chatbot fails fact-checking test just like other chatbots

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society

'Inscrutable Wizards': How Chinese AI startup Deepseek is making Silicon Valley look slow

AI in practice

OpenAI's Operator and Computer-Using Agent bring autonomous AI agents closer to reality

AI in practice

Anthropic CEO expects major AI breakthrough, plans to launch "virtual collaborators"

Google News