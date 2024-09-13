DIGITAL X 2024: Experience virtual reality, metaverse and AI live

Content Newsletter

Visitors to DIGITAL X 2024 in Cologne will dive into virtual worlds on September 18 and 19. They can relax in the Wellsphere, have a drink at the AI Boom Bar, or work out with a digital twin in the metaverse.

Relaxation in the Wellsphere

People who work a lot often feel stressed and mentally drained, which can lead to mental illness eventually. Sick days due to mental stress in companies have increased dramatically in recent years. One way to maintain mental health is through preventive measures, such as specific exercises that can be done at the workplace or home office.

Together with the Fürstenberg Institute and BARMER, Telekom has developed a metaverse solution where users can do various relaxation exercises on a virtual palm island using a VR headset. After a test phase with Telekom employees, DIGITAL X visitors can move around on the metaverse relaxation island for the first time. In the future, other companies can use the Wellsphere for their employees.

On the tropical island, users can choose between different relaxation exercises. A sound journey through water droplet or aluminum foil sounds, or drum and guitar sounds, triggers pleasant, relaxing sensations on the skin while listening. Such sound journeys have already become an absolute trend on YouTube. Users can also go on a relaxation journey or try out various breathing techniques. Those who need quick help can also request coaching directly on the island, which is provided by Fürstenberg Institute staff.

Drone Soccer, Judy, and XR Sports

In addition to the Wellsphere, DIGITAL X offers a whole range of innovative solutions revolving around AR/VR/XR, the metaverse, and artificial intelligence. Here's a small selection of highlights.

Football with Drones

Drone Soccer is a trendy sport and exciting team sport that playfully trains skills in STEM fields. At DIGITAL X, six students representing Germany at the “Drone Soccer World Cup” in South Korea will compete in the Soccer Arena.

Avatar Judy

If you have questions about the program during DIGITAL X, you can interact with Judy, a MetaHuman avatar, in real-time. Judy speaks with visitors and promptly answers all questions based on GPT-4.

AR Spacetop G1

Instead of a conventional screen, the Spacetop G1 projects an impressive 100-inch AR surface directly in front of your eyes. The design allows you to immerse yourself in virtual worlds while remaining productive.

AI Boom Bar

At the AI Boom Bar, you'll find the AI Mirror, a photo editing app that uses an AI engine to create an avatar that transforms photos into works of art. With a Comic Video AI, visitors can create a 3D animated film in just a few minutes.

Experience Sports on TV in XR

An innovative extended reality sports streaming application integrates live streams of sports broadcasts into an XR experience. Next-Gen TV integrates data feeds into live streams, turning the TV broadcast into an interactive sports experience.

FIFA vs. AI

Soccer fans and eSports players can compete against an AI. They'll battle for victory and a digital trophy in Cologne's Stadtgarten. Who will win? Team ChatGPT or FIFA enthusiast gamers?

Robotic X Dance

NAO is an autonomous, humanoid robot from Aldebaran Robotics, known from TikTok. Equipped with a Linux-based multimedia system, four microphones, two speakers, and two HD cameras, NAO is designed for speech recognition, text-to-speech, and computer vision.

Experience the Digital Future Live

DIGITAL X presents innovations around the topics of security, future of work, connected business, and sustainability, transforming the cathedral city into a digital future lab on September 18 and 19.

