AI and society
Comment
Matthias Bastian

Europe must reassess using Meta's AI models after Zuckerberg's anti-EU rhetoric

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
Europe must reassess using Meta's AI models after Zuckerberg's anti-EU rhetoric
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Mark Zuckerberg's recent alignment with Trump and apparent rejection of European values raises an uncomfortable question: Should European organizations continue using Meta's AI models?

Ad

Meta's position has changed dramatically recently. Not long ago, the company criticized the EU for preventing it from using European user data to train its AI models, arguing this data was crucial for aligning the technology with European values.

Now, Meta CEO Zuckerberg has announced plans that contradict those very values, stating his intention to work with the Trump administration to fight what he calls foreign government "censorship" of American companies.

Image: via Threads

The catch? What Meta labels as "censorship" actually refers to Europe's established protections against hate speech and misinformation.

Ad
Ad

Even more concerning, Meta's new approach includes allowing certain forms of hate speech under the banner of free expression - including statements that classify homosexuality as a mental illness. These policy changes won't just affect social media posts; they'll likely shape how Meta's future AI models interact with users.

Silicon Valley power games

Looking deeper, Zuckerberg's sudden embrace of "free speech" might have more to do with Silicon Valley politics than principles. With Elon Musk and Donald Trump forming closer ties, Zuckerberg appears to be offering Meta's platforms as a way for Trump to spread his message globally, potentially bypassing local regulations.

European organizations need to think carefully about the cultural and political impact of using Meta's AI tools, just as they would with Chinese AI models known for spreading government messaging. AI models aren't just neutral technology - they carry the cultural values and beliefs of their creators. When Meta equates fact-checking with censorship and openly challenges European values, it's time to reconsider these partnerships.

The timing makes Europe's need for its own AI capabilities clearer than ever - both to maintain digital independence and to protect its values. With Meta now allowing certain forms of hate speech that could train their AI systems, the risk of automated discrimination against minorities becomes even more pressing. Europe needs AI systems that reflect its own values and safeguards, not those that might amplify discrimination at scale.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Mark Zuckerberg's alliance with Donald Trump and his stance against alleged "censorship" by foreign governments raises concerns about the use of Meta AI models in Europe.
  • Zuckerberg's definition of censorship includes established European protective measures against hate speech and disinformation, such as not allowing comparisons between homosexuality and mental illness. Meta's future AI models might train on such statements.
  • Europeans must consider whether to continue relying on Meta AI or develop their own AI capacities to protect European values and safeguard minorities from potential discrimination by AI systems.
Sources
Zuckerberg via Threads
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

Companies prioritize AI training over job cuts, WEF study finds

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Horror hit MADiSON VR is now also available for Meta Quest Competition for Meta and Xreal: RayNeo unveils 3 new display glasses at CES 2025 BodyLink wants to enable full-body tracking in VR without a physical motion tracker MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

ChatGPT helped plan Tesla cybertruck attack, police say

AI and society

UK moves to criminalize non-consensual deepfake porn

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Europe must reassess using Meta's AI models after Zuckerberg's anti-EU rhetoric

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Meta's LibGen controversy reveals how desperate AI companies are for quality training data

AI in practice

The great AI scaling debate continues into 2025

AI research

Deepseek's $5.6M Chinese LLM wonder shakes up the AI elite

Google News