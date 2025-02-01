AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

GitHub brings o3-mini to Copilot and GitHub Models

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
GitHub just dropped o3-mini, OpenAI's latest reasoning model, into both Copilot and GitHub Models. Early benchmarks show o3-mini beating its predecessor o1 in some coding tasks, while keeping the snappy response times that made o1-mini popular. If you're using Copilot Pro, Business, or Enterprise, you can now pick o3-mini from the model selector in VS Code or GitHub Chat. You get 50 messages per 12-hour window. For organizations, admins can flip the switch to give their team members access. If you're building AI applications with GitHub Models and have a paid Copilot plan, you can now use o3-mini for your projects.

Video: Github

Sources
Github
