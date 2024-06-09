A recent example shows how little confidence Microsoft and Google have in their AI products. Their chatbots, Copilot and Gemini, won't confirm that Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in the 2020 U.S. election. They dodge the question, "Who won the 2020 U.S. presidential election?" and won't provide results for other U.S. or global elections. Google said that Gemini avoids all election results worldwide. Microsoft plans to send some election questions to search as it improves its AI for 2024. Microsoft's AI has already spread false information about elections. X's Grok chatbot also shares wild fake news, even turning viral jokes into news.
Google and Microsoft (rightly) lack confidence in their AI chatbots
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Sources
News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.Less anxiety in VR: Pioneering work to reduce anxiety triggers in immersive media 3spin Learning lets you build VR apps in an easy to understand modular system Meta reveals new trailer and story for Batman: Arkham Shadow MIXED-NEWS.com
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.