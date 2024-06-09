AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Google and Microsoft (rightly) lack confidence in their AI chatbots

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

A recent example shows how little confidence Microsoft and Google have in their AI products. Their chatbots, Copilot and Gemini, won't confirm that Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in the 2020 U.S. election. They dodge the question, "Who won the 2020 U.S. presidential election?" and won't provide results for other U.S. or global elections. Google said that Gemini avoids all election results worldwide. Microsoft plans to send some election questions to search as it improves its AI for 2024. Microsoft's AI has already spread false information about elections. X's Grok chatbot also shares wild fake news, even turning viral jokes into news.

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Wired
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Google Deepmind says open-ended AI is key to achieving superintelligence

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Less anxiety in VR: Pioneering work to reduce anxiety triggers in immersive media 3spin Learning lets you build VR apps in an easy to understand modular system Meta reveals new trailer and story for Batman: Arkham Shadow MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice
Update

KLING is the latest AI video generator that could rival OpenAI's Sora

AI in practice

It's perplexing how Perplexity's CEO feels about journalism and his own product

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Google and Microsoft (rightly) lack confidence in their AI chatbots

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Nvidia's Blackwell can train GPT-4 in 10 days, but does this solve current models' problems?

AI research

Inconsistent and illogical: Study uncovers the erratic reasoning of AI language models

AI research

Research shows that high-quality education data is key to AI performance

Google News