Google and Microsoft (rightly) lack confidence in their AI chatbots

A recent example shows how little confidence Microsoft and Google have in their AI products. Their chatbots, Copilot and Gemini, won't confirm that Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in the 2020 U.S. election. They dodge the question, "Who won the 2020 U.S. presidential election?" and won't provide results for other U.S. or global elections. Google said that Gemini avoids all election results worldwide. Microsoft plans to send some election questions to search as it improves its AI for 2024. Microsoft's AI has already spread false information about elections. X's Grok chatbot also shares wild fake news, even turning viral jokes into news.