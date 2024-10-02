AI research
Matthias Bastian

Google develops new AI model to rival OpenAI o1 in reasoning and complex problem solving

Ideogram prompted by THE DECODER
Google develops new AI model to rival OpenAI o1 in reasoning and complex problem solving
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Google is working on a new AI model aimed at competing with OpenAI's o1 in logical reasoning capabilities, according to insider reports. The project focuses on improving AI performance in complex math and programming tasks.

Ad

Bloomberg reports that several Google teams have made progress on "AI reasoning software" in recent months. Like OpenAI's o1, Google's model aims to solve multi-step problems using a "chain of thought" approach - generating multiple answers, evaluating them, and selecting the best one.

This process can be enhanced by using more computing power during inference, potentially leading to better results. It opens up a new avenue for scaling AI models beyond just increasing training data and power.

Google researching scalable AI compute

A recently published research paper by GoogleDeepmind confirms the company's interest in this scaling technique. Google Deepmind researchers investigated how additional computing power during inference can improve language model performance.

Ad
Ad

They focused on two main approaches: searching using verifier reward models, and adjusting the model's response distribution based on the particular prompt. The researchers developed a "computationally optimal" strategy that adapts computing power to the difficulty of the task.

This improved efficiency by more than four times compared to standard methods. A direct comparison with OpenAI's o1 model will only be possible when both companies make their full models available for benchmarking.

Google Deepmind models can do the math

Google's interest in AI models with enhanced reasoning capabilities is also visible in earlier projects. In July, the company unveiled AlphaProof, a model that specializes in mathematical reasoning, and AlphaGeometry 2, an updated version of a geometry-focused model. Both programs mastered four of the six tasks in the International Mathematical Olympiad, an annual competition for high school students.

For these models, Google Deepmind combined familiar features from generative language models with elements from classic search algorithms. The company announced that the next step will be to scale up these systems.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Google is developing a new AI model to compete with OpenAI's o1 in logical reasoning capabilities, focusing on solving complex problems in mathematics and programming using a "chain of thought" approach.
  • Google Deepmind researchers investigated how additional computing power during inference can improve language model performance, finding that adapting computing power to task difficulty can increase efficiency more than fourfold compared to conventional methods.
  • Google's interest in AI models with improved logical capabilities is also evident in earlier projects like AlphaProof and AlphaGeometry 2, which combined functions from generative AI language models with elements from classical AI search algorithms.
Sources
Bloomberg Paper
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI research

AI researchers discover "Law of the Weakest Link" in language models

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
We tried out Meta's new VR avatars, here's what we found Playstation VR 2 probably has around 50,000 PC users After Hitman 3 VR debacle: 72 layoffs at troubled VR studio MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

Google DeepMind opens up AlphaChip, letting researchers train AI on custom chip designs

AI research

Google DeepMind's SCoRe teaches AI to fix some of its own mistakes without outside help

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Google develops new AI model to rival OpenAI o1 in reasoning and complex problem solving

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

OpenAI's new Realtime API lets developers add realistic conversations to their apps

AI and society
Update

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman denies rumors of giant equity stake as company considers restructuring

AI research

Researchers put OpenAI's o1 through its paces, exposing both breakthroughs and limitations

Google News