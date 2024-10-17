Google restructures AI efforts, moves Gemini back to DeepMind

Google is making major changes to its organizational structure. Prabhakar Raghavan, who previously ran Google Search, will take on a new role as chief technologist. This move is likely a step-down for Raghavan, as Google's search business has come under increasing criticism lately, despite continued strong performance. The team behind Google's Gemini AI app will now become part of Google DeepMind, led by CEO Demis Hassabis. Meanwhile, the Google Assistant team will be integrated into the Platforms and Devices division. These shifts appear aimed at accelerating Google's AI innovation efforts. They may also be preparing the company for a potential breakup by the U.S. government, which views Google's search engine as a monopoly.

