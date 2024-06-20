Hugging Face CEO sees a surge in AI startup founders looking to sell

According to Clément Delangue, CEO of Hugging Face, more founders are looking to sell their AI startups. Delangue says he is currently receiving inquiries from about ten founders a week who are interested in being acquired. Hugging Face itself recently announced the acquisition of Argilla for $10 million. This is the fourth acquisition for the New York startup, which raised $235 million from investors last year and is valued at $4.5 billion. Argilla develops software that allows people to collaboratively improve data sets to train artificial intelligence. Argilla's 13 employees will become part of Hugging Face, but will continue to operate independently under the same name.