Matthias Bastian

Humane, the company behind the failed AI Pin, reportedly seeks buyer

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Humane, the startup that launched the AI assistant AI Pin, is looking for a buyer, Bloomberg reports. The company is working with a financial advisor and hopes to sell for between $750 million and $1 billion. Despite millions of dollars in investment, Humane's AI Pin was widely panned by critics after its release and tanked. Critics cited irrelevant responses, short battery life, lack of control, and low overall value compared to a smartphone—all at a price of $700 plus a $24 monthly fee. It's unclear who would buy the company behind this device at that price, given the criticism. The most interesting option would likely be a deal to acquire the AI talent and engineers they employ. The brand name is already damaged after the first product.

Sources
Bloomberg
