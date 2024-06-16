McDonald's AI drive-through experiment turns into a nothingburger, IBM's not lovin' it

McDonald's is ending its AI experiment for drive-through orders after a two-year trial in more than 100 restaurants. The fast-food giant, which launched the automated order taking (AOT) in partnership with IBM, will shut it down on July 26, 2024. The goal was to speed up drive-through service and streamline operations. Despite the setback, McDonald's still believes in the potential of voice recognition for food ordering. The company plans to find a new partner for more extensive research by the end of the year. IBM says it is also in talks with other fast-food chains. It appears that the two companies are not parting on good terms with this project.