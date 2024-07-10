AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Microsoft and Apple step down from OpenAI board

Microsoft and Apple are giving up their positions on OpenAI's board. Microsoft was granted non-voting observer status eight months ago, while Apple had originally planned to join the non-profit's board. Instead, OpenAI will now hold regular meetings with strategic partners like Microsoft and Apple, as well as investors like Thrive Capital and Khosla Ventures. One possible reason for Microsoft and Apple's withdrawal could be the ongoing antitrust investigations in the U.S. and EU. Microsoft has invested more than $10 billion in OpenAI and uses GPT technology in many of its AI products. Officially, Microsoft says its role as a non-voting observer on the board is no longer necessary because OpenAI is now on the right track. Apple declined to comment.

Sources
Financial Times Axios
