Sébastien Bubeck, former VP of Generative AI Research at Microsoft, joins OpenAI. Bubeck is one of the main authors of Microsoft's Phi models, a series of small, efficiency-tuned language and vision models for local AI applications. Microsoft told The Information that Bubeck is departing to continue his work on artificial general intelligence (AGI). Due to the close partnership between Microsoft and OpenAI, the tech giant will likely maintain some connection with Bubeck. The move comes as OpenAI looks to bring in new talent following the departure of several top researchers. Recent exits include CTO Mira Murati, Chief Research Officer Bob McGrew, and Barret Zoph, who led post-training efforts.
Microsoft Phi developer Sebastian Bubeck joins OpenAI
Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Sources
OpenAI reportedly turns to Oracle, as Microsoft can't meet its surging AI compute needs
News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.The very best VR games for Meta Quest 3S and Quest 3 Free VR horror on Halloween: The Exorcist Legion VR gets a free epilogue update Starship Troopers: Continuum for Meta Quest & PSVR 2 delayed to November MIXED-NEWS.com
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.