Matthias Bastian

Microsoft Phi developer Sebastian Bubeck joins OpenAI

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Sébastien Bubeck, former VP of Generative AI Research at Microsoft, joins OpenAI. Bubeck is one of the main authors of Microsoft's Phi models, a series of small, efficiency-tuned language and vision models for local AI applications. Microsoft told The Information that Bubeck is departing to continue his work on artificial general intelligence (AGI). Due to the close partnership between Microsoft and OpenAI, the tech giant will likely maintain some connection with Bubeck. The move comes as OpenAI looks to bring in new talent following the departure of several top researchers. Recent exits include CTO Mira Murati, Chief Research Officer Bob McGrew, and Barret Zoph, who led post-training efforts.

Sources
The Information
