Matthias Bastian

Microsoft releases Florence 2 Vision models that can outperform larger specialist models

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Microsoft has released a set of vision models called Florence 2. Florence 2 is a prompt-based vision model designed for computer vision and image processing tasks such as image description, object recognition, localization, and segmentation. According to Microsoft, Florence 2 can outperform other specialized and larger vision models in some tasks. To train Florence, Microsoft created the FLD-5B dataset, which contains 5.4 billion annotations for 126 million images. The models come in two sizes, with 0.23B and 0.77B parameters, and are available on Hugging Face for commercial use under the MIT license.

Image: Microsoft
Sources
Hugging Face Paper
