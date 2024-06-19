Microsoft has released a set of vision models called Florence 2. Florence 2 is a prompt-based vision model designed for computer vision and image processing tasks such as image description, object recognition, localization, and segmentation. According to Microsoft, Florence 2 can outperform other specialized and larger vision models in some tasks. To train Florence, Microsoft created the FLD-5B dataset, which contains 5.4 billion annotations for 126 million images. The models come in two sizes, with 0.23B and 0.77B parameters, and are available on Hugging Face for commercial use under the MIT license.
Microsoft releases Florence 2 Vision models that can outperform larger specialist models
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Sources
News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.Meta wants to foster 'lifestyle' apps on Quest 3 VR rhythm boxing Beat the Beats drops free PSVR 2 demo Reality Labs in transition: Meta structures new departments for Metaverse and Wearables MIXED-NEWS.com
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.