AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Midjourney details plans for AI video model and officially launches "Orb" hardware project

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
Midjourney details plans for AI video model and officially launches
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Midjourney founder David Holz discusses the challenges of developing a video model. The company also officially launches a hardware team in San Francisco.

Ad

In an interview with Midjourney expert Nick St. Pierre, Midjourney CEO David Holz gives an insight into the development of the company's upcoming video model.

Instead of offering a single high-resolution video, Holz sees the advantage of giving users several lower-resolution videos to choose from and then enhancing the quality. This approach would give users more flexibility and control. In addition, Holz believes that slow rendering can hinder the creative process by depriving creatives of a sense of flow.

Holz notes that Midjourney is still experimenting to find the right balance between speed, cost, and quality. Factors such as reduced resolution or frame rate can create new problems. The company plans to train several versions of the model to find the optimal balance.

Ad
Ad

For Holz, speed seems to be the key factor. Midjourney has ideas for speeding up the model, which could come at a higher cost, although he acknowledges that a more expensive model would be accessible to fewer people.

"It's hard to say how it'll all balance out," says Holz, who envisions a more expensive, faster flagship model that becomes more affordable over time. Midjourney is also working on a separate 3D model that could later be merged with the video model.

Midjourney launches hardware team in San Francisco

Midjourney also announced the official start of its hardware development. The hardware project will be led by Ahmad Abbas, Head of Hardware at Midjourney, and Midjourney founder David Holz.

Both have extensive experience in hardware development. Holz developed Leap Motion's hand tracking hardware with Abbas, who most recently served as hardware engineering manager for Apple's Vision Pro.

The exact purpose of the project, informally called "Midjourney Orb" and confirmed by Holz earlier this year, is not yet known. It is possible that the hardware will be designed for AI-generated 3D worlds and possibly real-time generated video games.

Recommendation
AI in practice

Prompt transformation makes ChatGPT OpenAI's covert moderator for DALL-E 3

Holz has previously mentioned that he believes there will be a console in a few years with an AI processor that simulates all games in real time, describing the company's image model as a "really slow game engine" and promising volumetric 3D worlds generated at 60 frames per second in the future.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Midjourney CEO David Holz discusses the challenges of developing the company's upcoming video model, favoring an approach that gives users multiple lower-resolution videos to choose from and then enhances the quality for more flexibility and control.
  • Holz believes that slow rendering can hinder the creative process, and notes that Midjourney is experimenting to find the right balance between speed, cost, and quality, with plans to train multiple versions of the model to find the optimal balance.
  • Midjourney officially launches its hardware team in San Francisco, led by Ahmad Abbas, former hardware engineering manager for Apple's Vision Pro, and Midjourney founder David Holz. We don't know the exact plans yet for the project, informally called "Midjourney Orb", but it might be designed for AI generated 3D worlds and real-time generated video games.
Sources
Midjourney NickFloats
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Amazon taps Anthropic's Claude LLM for new Alexa upgrade

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Fans work to bring an old Marvel PC VR game back to life Upcoming sci-fi VR game Into Black lets you explore alien biomes on Quest The mixed reality game Vivarium lets you create tiny ecosystems MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice
Update

Apple and Nvidia eyeing investment in OpenAI

AI in practice

LTM-2-mini sets new record for AI context processing, handling 10 million lines of code

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Midjourney details plans for AI video model and officially launches "Orb" hardware project

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

DOOM on the toaster was fun, on AI it's groundbreaking

AI in practice

OpenAI's Strawberry AI is reportedly the secret sauce behind next-gen Orion language model

AI in practice

Ideogram's 2.0 image generator seems to outperform Midjourney and DALL-E

Google News