Midjourney has a new web editor and expands access to its website

Midjourney has released a new web editor that lets users edit their AI-generated images directly in the browser.

The editor combines key features like "Reframe," "Repaint," "Vary Region," "Pan," and "Zoom" in a single interface. This streamlines the editing process, which previously required users to switch between different commands and interfaces.

Midjourney founder David Holz says the new web editor makes image editing much more seamless. Users can now access all essential editing functions in one place, eliminating the need to juggle multiple tools.

The company is also expanding access to its platform. Users who have created at least ten images on Midjourney's Discord server can now use the company's website at midjourney.com to create and edit images. This expands access beyond the Discord server, where Midjourney has primarily been used.

While this lowers the entry barrier, users still need to have previously used Midjourney on Discord. The company hasn't announced when this requirement might be removed, and the website is still labeled as an "alpha" version.

Waiting for the next big leap in image generation

In late July, Midjourney released version 6.1 of its AI image generator, more than six months after the previous update. CEO David Holz claims the new version produces more coherent, detailed, and visually appealing results.

Standard image generation is now 25 percent faster, with improvements focused on human extremities, plants, animals, and small details. New features include an upscaler, the --q 2 parameter for increased texture, and expanded customization options.

Midjourney plans to release another model update at the end of August, but there is no set date for v7 that we know of. While Midjourney remains the market leader in terms of image quality and aesthetics, it lags competitors like DALL-E, Ideogram, and the recently launched Flux when it comes to closely following user prompts.

