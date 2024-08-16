AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Midjourney has a new web editor and expands access to its website

Midjourney
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Midjourney has released a new web editor that lets users edit their AI-generated images directly in the browser.

The editor combines key features like "Reframe," "Repaint," "Vary Region," "Pan," and "Zoom" in a single interface. This streamlines the editing process, which previously required users to switch between different commands and interfaces.

Midjourney founder David Holz says the new web editor makes image editing much more seamless. Users can now access all essential editing functions in one place, eliminating the need to juggle multiple tools.

Video: Midjourney

The company is also expanding access to its platform. Users who have created at least ten images on Midjourney's Discord server can now use the company's website at midjourney.com to create and edit images. This expands access beyond the Discord server, where Midjourney has primarily been used.

While this lowers the entry barrier, users still need to have previously used Midjourney on Discord. The company hasn't announced when this requirement might be removed, and the website is still labeled as an "alpha" version.

Waiting for the next big leap in image generation

In late July, Midjourney released version 6.1 of its AI image generator, more than six months after the previous update. CEO David Holz claims the new version produces more coherent, detailed, and visually appealing results.

Standard image generation is now 25 percent faster, with improvements focused on human extremities, plants, animals, and small details. New features include an upscaler, the --q 2 parameter for increased texture, and expanded customization options.

Midjourney plans to release another model update at the end of August, but there is no set date for v7 that we know of. While Midjourney remains the market leader in terms of image quality and aesthetics, it lags competitors like DALL-E, Ideogram, and the recently launched Flux when it comes to closely following user prompts.

Recommendation
AI in practice

Hundreds of examples in prompts can significantly boost LLM performance, study finds

  Midjourney has introduced a new web editor that allows users to edit AI-generated images directly in the browser. The editor combines features like "Reframe", "Repaint", and "Vary Region" in a single interface.
  The company is also expanding access to its platform. Users who have created at least ten images on Midjourney's Discord server can now use the website midjourney.com for image generation and editing.
  In version 6.1, Midjourney has improved its AI image generation model, with faster image creation and better detail rendering. Another update is planned for late August.
AI in practice

