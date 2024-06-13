AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Midjourney's new personalized image feature lets you generate images in your preferred style

Midjourney
Midjourney's new personalized image feature lets you generate images in your preferred style
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Midjourney now allows users to personalize image generation to their individual preferences, considering user ratings and likes.

Midjourney has released an initial test version of personalized image generation. The new feature aims to more closely align the generated images with each user's unique tastes.

According to Midjourney, many aspects of each prompt remain undefined. Until now, Midjourney's algorithms have filled these gaps with their own "preferences", which generally reflect the combined preferences and biases of the Midjourney community.

But every user has their own personal tastes. This is where model personalization comes in: It learns what the individual user likes and is more likely to fill in the prompt gaps based on their preferences.

Ad
Ad

Currently, personalization is based on the ratings users provide when comparing images in pairs and the images they "like" on the Explore page. At least 200 such ratings or likes are required to enable the feature.

Users can check the number of their own ratings by using the "/info" command or visiting the personalization page.

To use personalization, you must add "--p" after the prompt or enable personalization for all prompts in the settings under "/settings" or via the "Prompt settings" button on the website.

When personalization is enabled, a "code" is appended to the prompt. This code can be shared with others to pass on the personalization effect applied to the image.

The strength of the personalization effect can be adjusted using the "--s" parameter, where 0 corresponds to "off," 100 to "standard," and 1000 to "maximum."

Recommendation
AI in practice

"ChatGPT with no ethical boundaries": WormGPT fuels AI-generated scams

Midjourney emphasizes that personalization is not yet a stable feature and will change (subtly) with additional user ratings. Since algorithm updates may be rolled out in the coming weeks, users should consider personalization a "fun feature constantly in flux."

Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Midjourney has released a test version of personalization for its image generation models, which is designed to adapt generated images to individual user preferences.
  • Personalization is currently based on ratings in the pairwise comparison and likes on the Explore page. A minimum of 200 such ratings or likes are required for activation.
  • Personalization can be enabled with "--p" after the prompt or in the preferences. The strength of the effect can be controlled with "--s". However, Midjourney notes that this is not yet a stable feature and may change as a result of further user ratings and algorithm updates.
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Apple sees ChatGPT integration as more valuable than cash in deal with OpenAI, sources say

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
PSVR 2's upcoming WW2 flight sim shows off new gameplay Valve is testing panel mode for Steam Link on Meta Quest The new Astro Bot game was never considered for PSVR 2, says studio head MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

OpenAI revenue doubles to $3.4 billion in six months, report says

AI in practice

Aleph Alpha and Silo AI enter into strategic partnership

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Midjourney's new personalized image feature lets you generate images in your preferred style

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

"Artificial Generational Intelligence": AI agents learn from each other across generations

AI research

Nvidia's Blackwell can train GPT-4 in 10 days, but does this solve current models' problems?

AI research

Inconsistent and illogical: Study uncovers the erratic reasoning of AI language models

Google News