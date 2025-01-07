AI in practice
Nvidia's new Digits personal AI supercomputer brings petaflop performance to your home office

Nvidia's new Digits personal AI supercomputer brings petaflop performance to your home office
Nvidia's new Project Digits brings supercomputer-level AI processing to your desk, with enough power to run AI models with up to 200 billion parameters right from a home office setup. It might run Crysis.

At CES 2025 in Las Vegas, Nvidia introduced what it calls a "personal AI supercomputer." Project Digits aims to put serious AI computing power in the hands of researchers, data scientists, and students through Nvidia's Grace Blackwell platform.

At the heart of Project Digits is the GB10 Grace Blackwell superchip, developed in collaboration with Taiwanese company MediaTek. The system allows users to develop and test AI models on their desktop, before moving them to cloud or data center systems.

Blackwell-based Mediatek chip

At the core of Project Digits sits what Nvidia calls the GB10 Grace Blackwell superchip, developed with MediaTek in Taiwan. It's essentially a marriage between Nvidia's latest Blackwell GPU technology and their Grace CPU, linked together through something called NVLink-C2C - their proprietary connection system.

The numbers are pretty impressive: the GB10 can deliver up to 1 petaflop of AI processing power with FP4 accuracy. It comes with 20 Arm-based CPU cores designed for energy efficiency, 128GB of RAM, and up to 4TB of NVMe storage.

Exploded view of NVIDIA GB10 Superchip showing components: GPU, CPU, memory, SSD, and connectivity modules in golden enclosure.
The architecture of the Digits AI computer. | Image: Nvidia

And if that's somehow not enough for you, you can link two Digits systems together using Nvidia's ConnectX networks, pushing the total capacity up to handling models with 405 billion parameters. While this setup can handle larger open-source models like Llama-3.1-405B, it won't be enough for the biggest models like Deepseek-V3, which requires more than 600 billion parameters.

Nvidia's new desktop-to-cloud pipeline

Nvidia's pitch here is pretty clever: start developing your AI models on your Digits system, then seamlessly scale up to their DGX cloud or data center infrastructure when you need more power. It's all built on the same architecture and software platform, which fits nicely with Nvidia's recent moves in the AI infrastructure space.

Jensen Huang, Nvidia's CEO, sees Digits as part of a bigger picture where AI will be woven into every application in every industry. Project Digits, he suggests, will bring their Grace Blackwell technology to millions of developers.

If you're interested in getting your hands on one, Nvidia plans to release Project Digits through its channels and partners in May for $3,000.

  • Nvidia has introduced Project Digits, a "personal AI supercomputer" aimed at providing AI researchers, data scientists, and students worldwide with access to the computing power of the Grace Blackwell platform.
  • Project Digits is powered by the new Nvidia GB10 Grace Blackwell superchip, developed in collaboration with MediaTek, which delivers one petaflop of AI computing power for prototyping, fine-tuning, and running large-scale AI models with up to 200 billion parameters.
  • With Project Digits, users can develop models on their own desktop systems and seamlessly deploy them on accelerated cloud or data center infrastructure. The system will be available starting at $3,000 from Nvidia and its partners in May.
