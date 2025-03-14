AI and society
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI and Anthropic raise alarm over China's Deepseek in warnings to US government

Deepseek
OpenAI and Anthropic raise alarm over China's Deepseek in warnings to US government
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

OpenAI and Anthropic have flagged serious concerns about China's Deepseek R1 model in their responses to a government request for an "AI Action Plan".

Ad

OpenAI's response emphasizes political and economic threats, warning that the Chinese Communist Party could compel Deepseek to compromise critical infrastructure and sensitive applications. Chinese regulations require the company to share user data with the government, which could then develop more advanced AI systems aligned with state interests, OpenAI claims.

The company describes Deepseek as "simultaneously state-subsidized, state-controlled, and freely available," arguing this combination threatens both individual privacy and intellectual property rights.

Anthropic's filing focuses on biosecurity concerns, particularly Deepseek-R1's willingness to provide information about biological weapons, even when users express harmful intent. While not an immediate threat, this lack of safety measures demonstrates the need for better government oversight of AI systems, Anthropic argues.

Ad
Ad

Neither company addresses how open-source models like Deepseek-R1 could threaten their business models, which rely on selling access to proprietary AI systems and interfaces. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently claimed that AI models "are getting commoditized."

Anthropic reveals potential regulatory gap in US chip restrictions

Anthropic makes an interesting point about what it sees as a critical oversight in US export restrictions on AI chips to China. While Nvidia's H20 chips meet the reduced performance requirements for Chinese export, they "excel at text generation (sampling)" which is a "fundamental component" of reinforcement learning. Since this approach drives recent advances in reasoning models like Deepseek-R1, Anthropic urges immediate regulatory action.

Both companies acknowledge America's shrinking technological advantage. "While America maintains a lead on AI today, DeepSeek shows that our lead is not wide and is narrowing," OpenAI writes.

Google's response focuses on copyright and fair use, while raising concerns about how new AI export rules could disadvantage U.S. cloud providers. Unlike its competitors, Google doesn't mention Deepseek in its statement.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • OpenAI and Anthropic are cautioning the US government about the Chinese AI model Deepseek R1, highlighting potential risks and concerns.
  • OpenAI's warnings focus on political risks and data protection issues, while Anthropic primarily emphasizes security-related dangers associated with the Chinese AI model.
  • Both companies stress that the US's current technological lead over China in the field of AI is narrow and continues to diminish.
Sources
OpenAI Anthropic Google
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

Chinese AI jewel Deepseek reportedly restricts employee travel amid AI security concerns

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
RoboCop: Streets Of Anarchy is coming to VR arcades The original Arizona Sunshine will end multiplayer support this summer 13 interesting facts about Meta's Orion AR glasses MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

OpenAI reportedly prepares to launch AI agents with monthly fees up to $20,000

AI and society

TSMC diversifies from Taiwan with record US investment in chip production

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

OpenAI and Anthropic raise alarm over China's Deepseek in warnings to US government

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society

OpenAI and Anthropic raise alarm over China's Deepseek in warnings to US government

AI in practice

Google's new AI mode for search might turn the Web into a World Wide Wasteland

AI in practice

Anthropic launches Claude 3.7 Sonnet hybrid AI model and Claude Code programming tool

Google News