Matthias Bastian

OpenAI chief Sam Altman predicts "Intelligence Age" will bring "next leap in prosperity"

OpenAI (YouTube Screenshot)
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
summary Summary

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman sees an "Intelligence Age" coming, with AI bringing huge economic gains in the "next couple of decades."

In a private blog post, Altman writes that humanity is entering a new era driven by artificial intelligence. He predicts AI systems will soon work as personal assistants, offer customized education, and even help with healthcare. Eventually, he thinks they might even make scientific discoveries on their own.

Altman believes superintelligent AI could arrive "in a few thousand days," though he admits it may take longer.

"Deep learning worked"

The OpenAI chief sees deep learning as key to this progress. "Deep learning worked, got predictably better with scale, and we dedicated increasing resources to it," Altman writes.

"That’s really it; humanity discovered an algorithm that could really, truly learn any distribution of data (or really, the underlying “rules” that produce any distribution of data). To a shocking degree of precision, the more compute and data available, the better it gets at helping people solve hard problems."

But he says computing power must expand massively to reach AI's full potential. Otherwise, AI could become scarce and spark conflicts. OpenAI is working with Microsoft on large-scale data center projects.

Altman admits this won't be all positive, expecting major job market disruption. But he believes the social benefits will outweigh negatives overall. Long-term, he thinks AI may help solve major challenges like climate change, space exploration and physics.

"People have an innate desire to create and to be useful to each other, and AI will allow us to amplify our own abilities like never before," Altman writes.

Summary
  • OpenAI CEO Sam Altman believes an "Intelligence Age" is coming, with AI bringing significant economic gains in the coming decades. He predicts AI systems will soon replace personal assistants, provide personalized education, and even assist with healthcare.
  • Altman sees deep learning as the key to this progress, with humans having found an algorithm that learns from data and improves with more computing power and information. However, he notes that computing power must expand massively to reach AI's full potential.
  • While Altman acknowledges that this won't be entirely positive, expecting major job market disruption, he believes the social benefits will outweigh the negatives overall. In the long term, he thinks AI may help solve major challenges like climate change, space exploration, and physics.
Sources
Sam Altman Blog
Update

