OpenAI has trained a language model specifically for creative writing

OpenAI has trained a language model specifically designed for creative writing. OpenAI CEO Altman expressed strong appreciation for an AI-generated text on X, stating that it's the "first time I have been really struck by something written by AI," stating that the model perfectly captured the tone of a metafictional literary short story about AI and grief. Altman says it's not yet clear when or how it will be released. The complete AI-generated text is available on X. The development comes as OpenAI faces legal challenges from numerous authors who allege the company used their copyrighted books for model training without permission.

Image: OpenAI
