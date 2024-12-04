AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI hires three Google DeepMind researchers for multimodal AI work

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
OpenAI has recruited three researchers from Google DeepMind who specialize in multimodal AI: Lucas Beyer, Alexander Kolesnikov, and Xiaohua Zhai. The trio has worked together in recent years, making progress in computer vision model scaling and developing the Vision Transformer (ViT) architecture. OpenAI plans to put their expertise to use developing technologies that can process multiple types of data and handle complex interactions. The company is setting up a new office in Zurich as part of this effort, adding to its existing European locations in Dublin, London, Paris, and Brussels. The company still says its goal is to "develop artificial general intelligence that benefits everyone."

