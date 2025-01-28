OpenAI launches ChatGPT for government agencies

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.

OpenAI just launched "ChatGPT Gov," a specialized version of its AI assistant designed specifically for US government agencies.

The new offering aims to make OpenAI's latest AI models more accessible to federal, state and local authorities. Government agencies can now deploy ChatGPT Gov through Microsoft's Azure Cloud or Azure Government Cloud platforms using the Azure OpenAI Service.

This setup helps government agencies meet their strict security, privacy and compliance requirements, according to OpenAI. The government version comes with features similar to ChatGPT Enterprise, including access to OpenAI's most advanced LLM, GPT-4o.

The company says it's also pursuing FedRAMP accreditations for ChatGPT Enterprise and exploring ways to extend ChatGPT Gov to Azure regions that handle classified information.

OpenAI says ChatGPT already has a significant government presence, with more than 90,000 users across 3,500 U.S. government agencies. Current users include the Air Force Research Laboratory, Los Alamos National Laboratory, the Minnesota State Office of Translation, and various Pennsylvania state agencies.

