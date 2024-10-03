OpenAI secures $4 billion loan on top of $6.6 billion funding round

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.

OpenAI has secured a $4 billion loan on top of its recent $6.6 billion funding round. CNBC reports that the loan can be increased by $2 billion and carries an estimated 6% interest rate. This new credit line boosts OpenAI's available cash to over $10 billion. CFO Sarah Friar stated the additional liquidity will provide flexibility for investing in further growth. The loan comes on top of OpenAI's massive $6.6 billion funding round announced earlier. Together, these financial moves give the AI company a pretty impressive war chest as it continues to grow fast.