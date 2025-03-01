AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI's expensive GPT-4.5 might vanish from the API, leaving developers in limbo

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
OpenAI's expensive GPT-4.5 might vanish from the API, leaving developers in limbo
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

OpenAI's latest language model GPT-4.5 might not remain available through the API long-term, which could create problems for developers who have built their applications specifically around this model's capabilities.

Ad

According to OpenAI, GPT-4.5 costs substantially more than GPT-4o due to its massive size and computational requirements. The company has explicitly stated it isn't meant to replace GPT-4o. At $75 per million input tokens and $150 per million output tokens, GPT-4.5 is dramatically more expensive than alternatives like GPT-4o ($2.50/$10) or o1 ($15/$60).

OpenAI already questioned the long-term API availability of its particularly powerful but expensive model when it was first announced, saying it needs to balance supporting current capabilities with developing future models.

It remains unclear whether GPT-4.5 truly offers unique capabilities that other models like GPT-4o can't provide. OpenAI is actively seeking user feedback about whether GPT-4.5 delivers unique value for specific use cases. Developers who build applications exclusively around GPT-4.5 might face challenges if the model is discontinued.

Ad
Ad

Is a GPT-4.5 Turbo coming - and is it worth it?

One possibility is that OpenAI might release an optimized, more cost-effective version, perhaps called "GPT-4.5 Turbo." The company has used similar strategies with previous models like GPT-4 and GPT-3.5.

But given that GPT-4.5 already offers only modest improvements over GPT-4o, it's questionable whether a streamlined version would offer meaningful advantages over other models from OpenAI or its competitors. While previous turbo versions of GPT-4 did offer faster speeds and lower prices, they were typically inferior to the original GPT-4 in terms of quality, although this is a heated debate and there are people who prefer the turbo models.

Horizontal bar chart: Comparison of the success rates of GPT-4.5 vs. GPT-4o in three categories with values between 56-63%.
GPT-4.5 shows modest improvements of 6.8-13.2 percentage points over GPT-4o, while costing up to 30 times more for input tokens and 15 times more for output tokens. | Image: OpenAI

When comparing GPT-4.5 and GPT-4o directly, the performance gap appears quite narrow: GPT-4.5 outperforms GPT-4o in just 63.2 percent of professional queries, 57 percent of everyday queries, and only 56.8 percent of creative tasks. This raises questions about GPT-4.5's cost-effectiveness for most use cases.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • OpenAI is evaluating the long-term viability of offering GPT-4.5 through its API, as the model's size and computational requirements make it significantly more costly to run compared to GPT-4o.
  • In a comparative analysis, GPT-4.5 demonstrated only marginal improvements over GPT-4o, outperforming it in 63.2% of professional queries, 57% of everyday queries, and 56.8% of creative tasks.
  • OpenAI is seeking user feedback to determine whether GPT-4.5 provides sufficient unique value for their specific applications to justify its continued availability.
Sources
OpenAI
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI research

GPT 4.5 is "proof that we can continue the scaling paradigm," says OpenAI's Chief Research Officer

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Meta Quest Charts show familiar favorites, with one surprise newcomer Mechs, mutants and lots of sci-fi await you in this VR shooter - we're giving away free keys XR weekly round-up: Valve plans new VR headset, Sony cuts PSVR 2 price, and Meta unveils new AR glasses MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

OpenAI's largest model GPT-4.5 delivers on vibes instead of benchmarks

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

OpenAI's expensive GPT-4.5 might vanish from the API, leaving developers in limbo

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

OpenAI's largest model GPT-4.5 delivers on vibes instead of benchmarks

AI in practice

Anthropic launches Claude 3.7 Sonnet hybrid AI model and Claude Code programming tool

AI and society

"Unlimited genius" for all: Altman's naive dream of AI equality

Google News