AI research
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI's new method shows how GPT-4 "thinks" in human-understandable concepts

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
OpenAI's new method shows how GPT-4
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

OpenAI has made a new way to break down the inner workings of GPT-4 into 16 million patterns in often human-understandable features. The results can help humans better understand the safety and robustness of AI models.

Even with a lot of progress in research and development, large AI models are still "black boxes" - they work, but we don't know exactly how yet.

OpenAI now demonstrates a method for finding "features" in large AI models - patterns of activity in neural networks that humans can ideally make sense of.

The company uses "sparse autoencoders" for this. An autoencoder is a neural network that learns to reconstruct its input as accurately as possible, and OpenAI used the internal activations of GPT-4's neural nets as input for the autoencoder.

Ad
Ad

The autoencoder must then learn to break down the complex activation patterns into more compact, interpretable features. A "sparse" representation, in which most features are inactive and only a few are active, is used to simplify interpretation. To achieve this, the autoencoder must filter out only the most important features.

Visualisierung des Sparse Autoencoders, der die komplexen Aktivierungen eines neuronalen Netzes in einzelne, für den Menschen verständliche Konzepte übersetzen soll.
Visualization of the Sparse Autoencoder, which is designed to translate the complex activations of a neural network into individual concepts that are understandable to humans. | Image: OpenAI

Each feature that the autoencoder learns then ideally matches a concept that GPT-4 uses inside that humans can understand, such as certain grammar rules, world facts, or logical reasoning. By looking at the learned features, we can then figure out how GPT-4 "thinks," the theory goes.

OpenAI scales its analysis tool

The big challenge is that GPT-4 likely uses millions or even billions of these concepts. Old autoencoders were too small to handle this huge number of features.

OpenAI has now found a way to make these autoencoders handle millions of features, and has trained a 16 million feature autoencoder for GPT-4 to test it.

The company found specific features in GPT-4, such as for human flaws, price increases, ML training logs, or algebraic rings. However, many of these features were difficult to understand or showed activity unrelated to the concept they represented.

Recommendation
AI research

Microsoft LongNet could deliver web-scale AI for future LLMs

Moreover, the sparse autoencoder doesn't show everything the original model can do. To show all the features, it would have to be scaled up to billions or even trillions of features, OpenAI says, adding that this "would be challenging even with our improved scaling techniques."

OpenAI has published the paper, released the source code on Github and, and built an interactive visualizer for the learned features of the autoencoder.

OpenAI's competitor Anthropic recently published similar research on understanding a language model. The results show that a better understanding of the models can directly change the way they work. So research into interpretability is not just about safety and ethics - it is also about performance and use cases.

Like OpenAI, Anthropic found that scaling the analysis method was the biggest challenge. The computing power required would be many times greater than what's used to train the model, the company said.

Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • OpenAI has developed a method to decompose the internal representations of GPT-4 into 16 million potentially interpretable patterns. The goal is to better understand the safety and robustness of AI models.
  • Using scaled "sparse autoencoders", OpenAI attempts to translate the complex activation patterns of GPT-4 into more compact features that can be understood by humans. Ideally, each feature should correspond to a human-interpretable concept that GPT-4 uses internally.
  • Analysis of the learned features could be used to infer how GPT-4 "thinks". OpenAI has been able to identify specific concepts, but reaches its limits when it comes to fully mapping model behavior. The biggest challenge is to scale the method to billions or trillions of features.
Sources
Paper
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI research

Alibaba's Qwen2 sets new standards for open source language models

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Meta Quest: The hunt for vampires in Silent Slayer is available from today Meta Quest 3: Update with massive improvements for Bonelab New songs and modes in major free update for Pistol Whip MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

Inconsistent and illogical: Study uncovers the erratic reasoning of AI language models

AI research

Can generative AI make developers more creative?

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

OpenAI's new method shows how GPT-4 "thinks" in human-understandable concepts

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Inconsistent and illogical: Study uncovers the erratic reasoning of AI language models

AI research

Research shows that high-quality education data is key to AI performance

AI research

New approach improves AI agents through external 'world knowledge'

Google News