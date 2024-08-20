AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 brings enhanced AI capabilities to mid-range smartphones

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 is set to boost AI capabilities in mid-range smartphones. This new platform supports advanced language models like Baichuan-7B and Llama 2 with 1 billion parameters, allowing for generative AI applications directly on the device. Qualcomm claims the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 delivers a 20 percent increase in CPU performance, a GPU that is up to 40 percent faster, and over 30 percent better AI performance, all while consuming 12 percent less power than its predecessor. Smartphone brands such as Realme, Samsung, Sharp, and Xiaomi plan to integrate the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 into their devices in the coming months.

Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Qualcomm
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Microsoft's new Copilot+ PCs use AI to create a photographic memory of your desktop

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Pico 4 Ultra launches in China, revealing new details about the upcoming Quest 3 rival Meta Quest's best VR travel app to be used in healthcare Roto VR Explorer is the first "Made for Meta" VR gaming chair MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Qualcomm releases 80 locally deployable AI models

AI in practice

Qualcomm focuses on generative AI capabilities with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 brings enhanced AI capabilities to mid-range smartphones

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Humans might need a permission slip to use the internet soon, thanks to AI

AI research

Automated research: The AI Scientist generates papers for 15 dollars each

AI and society

Chipmakers prepare for the angstrom age with successful tests of next-gen lithography machines

Google News