Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 brings enhanced AI capabilities to mid-range smartphones

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 is set to boost AI capabilities in mid-range smartphones. This new platform supports advanced language models like Baichuan-7B and Llama 2 with 1 billion parameters, allowing for generative AI applications directly on the device. Qualcomm claims the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 delivers a 20 percent increase in CPU performance, a GPU that is up to 40 percent faster, and over 30 percent better AI performance, all while consuming 12 percent less power than its predecessor. Smartphone brands such as Realme, Samsung, Sharp, and Xiaomi plan to integrate the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 into their devices in the coming months.