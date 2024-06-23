Stability AI, the startup behind Stable Diffusion, has appointed a new CEO and secured additional funding. Prem Akkaraju, former CEO of Weta Digital, will take over leadership of the company. A group of investors led by ex-Facebook president and Napster co-founder Sean Parker is providing fresh capital. Parker will become chairman of the board. Financial details were not disclosed. Stability AI has recently faced financial challenges and employee departures. In Q1, the company reportedly generated less than $5 million in revenue while losing over $30 million, according to The Information. Stability also owes nearly $100 million to cloud providers. The startup currently has about 170 employees.
Stability AI gets new CEO and funding
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Sources
News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.If you like tricky puzzles and wacky VR worlds, then DumbLab for Meta Quest might be just what you are looking for Meta Quest 3 is the best VR headset: These are the winners of the Auggie Awards 2024 FitXR revamped its VR workout environments on Meta Quest MIXED-NEWS.com
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.