AI music generator Suno AI has raised a $125 million investment. Suno plans to use the funding to accelerate product development and grow its team. According to Suno, 10 million people have generated music with Suno within eight months of its launch, many of them for the first time. Investors include Lightspeed Venture Partners, Nat Friedman, Daniel Gross, Matrix and Founder Collective. Suno also works with advisors like 3LAU, Aaron Levie, former Tesla AI head Andrej Karpathy and Guillermo Rauch. The goal is to create a future where "anyone can make music" by using technology to make people more creative, it says. Like many AI companies, Suno is accused of training its AI model on works by human artists without permission. Sony Music and others are taking action against this, and lawsuits are pending or underway.
Suno AI Raises $125 million as its AI music generator strikes a chord with investors
