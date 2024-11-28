Tesla gives Optimus robot a new hand with improved grip and sensors

Tesla has updated its Optimus humanoid robot with a new hand design that features 22 degrees of freedom, plus three more in the forearm. The company added a soft protective layer to the fingers and palm that preserves the hand's tactile sensing capabilities while enabling it to handle delicate objects. All of the hand's actuators now sit in the forearm. Tesla says it plans to finish integrating the tactile sensors, implementing tendon-based fine control, and reducing the forearm's weight by the end of this year. Going forward, Tesla intends to equip all new Optimus robots with this enhanced hand design.

