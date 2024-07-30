AI and society
Matthias Bastian

U.S. government advised not to restrict open-source AI models for now, NTIA report finds

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
U.S. government advised not to restrict open-source AI models for now, NTIA report finds
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

A report by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) recommends that the U.S. government should not regulate or restrict the release of open-source AI models at this time.

Ad

Instead, it recommends continually assessing the risks and benefits of open-source AI and intervening only when necessary. The report focuses on "dual-use foundation models," defined in a 2023 presidential order as AI models with at least 10 billion parameters trained for a wide range of applications that could pose serious risks to public safety and health, such as facilitating the spread of weapons of mass destruction.

According to the NTIA report, there isn't enough evidence currently to justify restrictions on open-source models. Banning the publication of all or parts of dual-use foundation models now would limit the gathering of important data while preventing researchers, regulators, civil society, and industry from learning more about the technology.

The agency suggests that the government should instead monitor the risks and opportunities of open-source AI models, and build the capacity to respond quickly if needed. The report notes that the cost-benefit analysis could change over time.

Ad
Ad

Open weight models may be riskier, but they drive innovation and accessibility

In particular, the report examines "open-weight" models that developers can adapt flexibly to create AI tools for small businesses, researchers, nonprofits, and individuals. But they are potentially the most dangerous for the same reason. NTIA's recommendations aim to foster innovation and broaden access to this technology.

To keep track of emerging risks, the report calls for the US government to develop an ongoing program to gather evidence of risks and benefits, evaluate that evidence, and act on it. This could include potential future restrictions on the availability of model weights if warranted.

The report is designed to enable the US government to respond swiftly to risks that may arise from future models. The NTIA acknowledges that restrictions on open-source models could potentially be useful in the future.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) recommends in a report that the U.S. government should not regulate or restrict the release of open-source AI models for now to promote innovation and access to the technology.
  • Instead, the government should continually assess the risks and opportunities of open-source models, build the capacity to respond quickly when needed, and intervene in the future when restrictions are warranted.
  • In particular, the report cites "open-weight" models with at least ten billion parameters, which can be flexibly adapted and therefore pose a serious risk to public safety and health. However, they also offer the greatest benefit for individual customization, e.g. for businesses.
Sources
Paper
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

Homeland Security prepares for bigger, faster and more efficient AI cyberattacks

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Quest 3's new adaptive display dimming could improve black levels Meta's chief scientist says VR progress was "more gradual than I would have liked" Meta Quest: Update v68 brings free Layout app and better graphics for Quest 3 MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman wants Frontier AI regulation that doesn't slow Open Source

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

U.S. government advised not to restrict open-source AI models for now, NTIA report finds

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Rule-Based Rewards: OpenAI provides insight into the GPT-4 safety stack

AI in practice

Meta takes on OpenAI's GPT-4o with Llama 3 405B, its largest open-source LLM to date

AI research

AI models might need to scale down to scale up again

Google News