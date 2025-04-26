Xi Jinping rallies China to close the AI gap with a focus on homegrown chips and software

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

China's President Xi Jinping called for greater self-reliance in AI development at a Politburo meeting on Friday. Xi emphasized that China must comprehensively advance technological innovation, industrial development, and AI applications using the new national system. He urged for political support in areas such as research, talent training, and intellectual property. Xi called for strengthening basic research and key technologies like high-performance chips and basic software. He also pushed for accelerating AI laws and regulations to ensure safety and control.

Ad