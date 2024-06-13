AI research
Maximilian Schreiner

$1 million ARC Prize aims to refocus researchers on general AI research, away from LLMs

ARC Prize
$1 million ARC Prize aims to refocus researchers on general AI research, away from LLMs
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

The ARC Prize, with a $1 million award, aims to encourage the development of an AI that can adapt to new situations and solve simple reasoning tasks.

François Chollet, an AI researcher at Google and creator of the popular deep learning framework Keras, along with Mike Knoop, has launched the ARC Prize. It is a $1 million competition to develop an AI that can adapt to new situations and solve simple reasoning tasks.

According to Chollet, the goal of the competition is to steer AI research back towards developing artificial general intelligence (AGI). Current AI systems like GPT-4o are essentially systems that memorize millions of patterns from human-generated data and apply them to new inputs, he said. "That works great when you're dealing with a well-known problem – until you introduce any amount of novelty."

But the nature of intelligence is - according to him - "precisely to adapt to things you don't expect. To figure out what to do when you don't have a solution already memorized."

Ad
Ad

An AI that cannot adapt to novelty will never be able to handle the variability and fluidity of the real world, Chollet says.

Image: ARC Prize

ARC benchmark remains unbeaten since 2019

In 2019, Chollet released the ARC benchmark, which serves as a measure of how close we are to developing a general AI. The tasks in the ARC benchmark are easy for humans to solve and do not require specialized knowledge. However, modern AI systems struggle with them because the tasks are designed to resist solution by memorization.

The ARC Prize builds on this benchmark and aims to encourage AI researchers to look beyond developing systems that outperform humans in specific tasks. Instead, the focus should be on developing AI systems with human-like cognitive abilities.

More information can be found on the ARC Prize website.

Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • The million-dollar ARC Prize is intended to encourage the development of AI that can adapt to new situations and solve simple reasoning tasks, and to steer research back toward general artificial intelligence (AGI).
  • According to the researchers behind the prize, today's AI systems, like large language models, memorize patterns from human-generated data and reach their limits when new elements are introduced. Intelligence, however, is characterized by its ability to adapt to novelty.
  • The ARC Prize builds on the ARC benchmark, which will be published in 2019, and aims to shift the focus from developing systems that outperform humans in individual tasks to AI systems with human-like cognitive abilities.
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI research

Virtual rat with AI-powered brain could open new field of "virtual neuroscience"

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
PSVR 2's upcoming WW2 flight sim shows off new gameplay Valve is testing panel mode for Steam Link on Meta Quest The new Astro Bot game was never considered for PSVR 2, says studio head MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

"Artificial Generational Intelligence": AI agents learn from each other across generations

AI research

IrokoBench uncovers a 45% performance gap between English and African languages in LLMs

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

$1 million ARC Prize aims to refocus researchers on general AI research, away from LLMs

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

"Artificial Generational Intelligence": AI agents learn from each other across generations

AI research

Nvidia's Blackwell can train GPT-4 in 10 days, but does this solve current models' problems?

AI research

Inconsistent and illogical: Study uncovers the erratic reasoning of AI language models

Google News