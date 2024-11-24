AI research
Jonathan Kemper

1,000 AI agents can now predict human behavior with 85% accuracy in social experiments

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
1,000 AI agents can now predict human behavior with 85% accuracy in social experiments
Jonathan works as a freelance tech journalist for THE DECODER, focusing on AI tools and how GenAI can be used in everyday work.
Summary

Researchers from Stanford, Washington University, and Google DeepMind have created AI agents that can closely mimic human behavior in social experiments.

According to the study, such simulations could serve as a laboratory for testing theories in fields such as economics, sociology, organization, and political science. The team built these agents using interview data from more than 1,000 people selected to represent the US population across age, gender, education, and political views.

Flow diagram: research design with human participants and simulated agents undergoing identical tests and being compared.
Generative agents use interview transcripts as memory aids to reproduce authentic behavior in various experiments. | Image: Park et al.

The system works by combining detailed interview transcripts with GPT-4o. When someone queries an agent, it loads the interview transcript into the model and instructs it to imitate the person based on their responses. To create these transcripts, the researchers conducted two-hour interviews with each participant and used OpenAI's Whisper model to convert the conversations to text.

Flowchart: Generative agent with memory component processes questions and interview transcripts for predictions with Expert Reflection.
The flowchart illustrates the interaction between a generative AI agent with a memory function and the processing of interview transcripts based on user questions. The Expert Reflection component enables continuous learning to improve prediction quality. | Image: Park et al.

Interview-based agents outperform demographic agents

The research team put these AI agents through several tests to measure their ability to predict human behavior. They used questions from the General Social Survey, Big Five personality assessments, and multiple behavioral economics games.

The AI agents based on interview data predicted human GSS responses with 85% accuracy, performing significantly better than AI agents that only used basic demographic information.

Three scatterplots compare the accuracy and correlation of different data collection methods in social surveys, personality tests, and economic games.
The results of the analysis show clear differences in the predictive accuracy of the different methods, with the interview-based approach being the most effective, other than talking directly to people.| Image: Park et al.

The researchers ran five social science experiments with both human participants and AI agents. In four out of these five studies, the AI agents produced results that closely matched human responses. The statistical measurements showed a strong correlation between AI and human responses, with a correlation coefficient of 0.98.

Three diagrams compare demographic parity for different survey methods based on gender, ethnicity, and political ideology.
The analysis shows demographic parity for three different survey methods: Interview, Demographic, and Persona-based approaches. Again, the interview-based approach is the most effective overall. | Image: Park et al.

The interview-based approach showed significant improvements in handling bias compared to methods using only demographics. The AI agents made more accurate predictions across different political ideologies and ethnic groups. They also showed more balanced performance when analyzing responses between various demographic categories.

Access to research data

The research team has made their dataset of 1,000 AI agents available to other scientists through GitHub. They created a two-tier access system to protect participant privacy while supporting further research. Scientists can freely access combined response data for specific tasks, while access to individual response data for open-ended research requires special permission.

This system aims to help researchers study human behavior while maintaining strong privacy protections for the original interview participants. The dataset could serve as a testing ground for theories in economics, sociology, and political science.

Summary
  • Researchers from Stanford University, Washington and Google DeepMind have developed a new method to simulate human behavior and attitudes using AI agents based on interview transcripts.
  • The interview-based agents were more accurate in predicting responses in surveys and experiments than agents based only on demographic information or person descriptions, and successfully replicated the results of four out of five social science studies.
  • The researchers are making a dataset of 1,000 generative agents available for research to leverage the scientific potential while balancing privacy concerns with a two-tiered access system.
Sources
Arxiv GitHub
Jonathan works as a freelance tech journalist for THE DECODER, focusing on AI tools and how GenAI can be used in everyday work.
1,000 AI agents can now predict human behavior with 85% accuracy in social experiments

